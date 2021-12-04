Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) CEO Vladimir Tenev Sells 119,044 Shares

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 119,044 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $2,840,389.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vladimir Tenev also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 28th, Vladimir Tenev sold 120,647 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $4,205,754.42.

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $21.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.05. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.69). Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 282.13% and a negative net margin of 183.63%. The business had revenue of $364.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.55 million. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

HOOD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.35 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $468,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $858,893,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,390,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,802,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

