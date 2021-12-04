RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Down 6.1%

Shares of RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) dropped 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as 14.07 and last traded at 14.27. Approximately 40,447 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,275,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at 15.19.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on RocketLab in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on RocketLab in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on RocketLab in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered RocketLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on RocketLab in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 21.60.

Get RocketLab alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of 14.46.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKLB. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in RocketLab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in RocketLab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in RocketLab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in RocketLab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RocketLab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. 39.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RocketLab Company Profile (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for RocketLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RocketLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.