Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Romeo Power Inc. is an energy technology company focused on designing and manufacturing lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles. Romeo Power Inc., formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corp, is based in LOS ANGELES, CA. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RMO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Romeo Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Cowen lowered Romeo Power from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Romeo Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Romeo Power has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.64.

Shares of Romeo Power stock opened at $3.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average of $6.12. Romeo Power has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $38.90.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Romeo Power by 234.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 101,601 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Romeo Power by 4,231.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 88,312 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Romeo Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,511,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Romeo Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Romeo Power during the 2nd quarter worth $516,000. 33.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Romeo Power Company Profile

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

