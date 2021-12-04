Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.650-$4.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ross Stores also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.830-$0.930 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $139.36.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

ROST traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.19. 1,719,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,962,691. The firm has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.35 and its 200 day moving average is $117.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ross Stores has a one year low of $104.79 and a one year high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ross Stores stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 353,069 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of Ross Stores worth $170,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.