Royal Bank of Canada Grows Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) by 370.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,291 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.44% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 313.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,635,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,007 shares during the period. One One Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 686.7% during the 2nd quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,211,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,715 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,556,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 31,649 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 177,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF stock opened at $6.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average of $7.40. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $8.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.