Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 19,701 Shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,701 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.14% of Putnam Premier Income Trust worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPT. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 576,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 133,485 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after acquiring an additional 122,351 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 488.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 137,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 114,250 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 221,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 92,039 shares during the period. 24.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPT opened at $4.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average of $4.58. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $4.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

