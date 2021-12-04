Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Stake in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) by 79.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,530 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Global X China Consumer ETF were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHIQ. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 244,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after acquiring an additional 68,735 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD increased its holdings in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 597,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,144,000 after acquiring an additional 23,646 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 141,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after acquiring an additional 18,282 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 12,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 20,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 9,791 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X China Consumer ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:CHIQ opened at $26.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.86. Global X China Consumer ETF has a 52-week low of $26.19 and a 52-week high of $43.90.

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X China Consumer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X China Consumer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.