Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) by 47.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,733 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 2.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,503,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,958,000 after buying an additional 31,605 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 359.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 204,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after buying an additional 159,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 8.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 12,490 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 4.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 115,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 4.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund stock opened at $15.79 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.53 and a 12 month high of $16.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.88.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

