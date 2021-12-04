Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.09

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) announced an annual dividend on Friday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0908 per share on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.
Royce Global Value Trust has raised its dividend payment by 981.8% over the last three years.
RGT opened at $15.83 on Friday. Royce Global Value Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.46.
Royce Global Value Trust Company Profile
Royce Global Value Trust, Inc operates as closed-end investment fund. The company investment objective is to provide long-term growth of capital. It invests in both U.S. and non-U.S. small-cap stocks. The company was founded on February 14, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
