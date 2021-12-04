Rune (RUNE) Price Hits $333.67 on Exchanges

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 3rd. In the last week, Rune has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. Rune has a total market capitalization of $3.19 million and approximately $30,983.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rune coin can currently be purchased for about $333.67 or 0.00620428 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001868 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00062501 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00070417 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.23 or 0.00091855 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,176.49 or 0.07793210 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53,612.26 or 1.00038970 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002705 BTC.

About Rune

Rune’s total supply is 9,550 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Rune Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

