RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) Short Interest Update

RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,600 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the October 31st total of 96,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of RYB Education during the first quarter worth $104,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in RYB Education during the third quarter worth $51,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in RYB Education by 229.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 22,910 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in RYB Education by 110.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 26,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in RYB Education during the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RYB opened at $1.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.00 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average is $3.24. RYB Education has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $5.91.

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 17th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter. RYB Education had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 13.82%.

About RYB Education

RYB Education, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of kindergarten and play-and-learn center services through its subsidiaries. The firm also licenses its separately developed courses and sell educational products. It operates through the following segments: PRC Kindergartens; PRC Play-and-Learn Centers; Singapore Kindergartens, Student Care Centers and Others; and Others.

