Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Upgraded to Buy at Truist Securities

Truist Securities upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $75.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $61.00.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.13.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

NYSE:RHP opened at $76.10 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a twelve month low of $59.00 and a twelve month high of $96.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.36.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.17. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 36.42% and a negative return on equity of 352.82%. The firm had revenue of $306.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 336.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 47,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.