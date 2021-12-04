Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Upgraded to Buy at Truist Securities

Truist Securities upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $75.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $61.00.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.13.
NYSE:RHP opened at $76.10 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a twelve month low of $59.00 and a twelve month high of $96.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.36.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 47,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.
