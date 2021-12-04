S.Finance Price Up 5.5% Over Last Week (SFG)

S.Finance (CURRENCY:SFG) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One S.Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC on major exchanges. S.Finance has a total market capitalization of $15,475.49 and approximately $660,928.00 worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, S.Finance has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00042928 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $125.64 or 0.00236967 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007128 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

S.Finance Profile

SFG is a coin. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2020. S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,903 coins. S.Finance’s official Twitter account is @SFinanceEx . The official website for S.Finance is s.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “S.Finance is a DeFi project, which starts as offering a stable currency exchange service. Compared with UniSwap, S.Finance adopts StableSwap market maker algorithm, similar to Curve, which is smoother than UniSwap algorithm and can achieve low slippage. “

S.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as S.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire S.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase S.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

