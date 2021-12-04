Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry. The trust owns nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, assisted living facilities, and independent living centers. It leases properties to tenants and operators throughout the United States. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

SBRA has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Truist raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised Sabra Health Care REIT to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.42.

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $13.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -59.36 and a beta of 1.43. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $19.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.19%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently -545.45%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 30,805 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 24.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 10,795 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 10.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 123,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 11,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

