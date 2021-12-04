Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Up 9.5%

Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) shot up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.30 and last traded at $8.30. 393,348 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 7,045,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average is $11.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. Sabre had a negative net margin of 69.74% and a negative return on equity of 442.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $250,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,131 shares of company stock valued at $294,826. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SABR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Sabre in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the third quarter worth $52,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the second quarter worth $73,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Sabre by 27.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Sabre by 139.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the period.

Sabre Company Profile (NASDAQ:SABR)

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

