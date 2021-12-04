Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,650 shares during the period. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF comprises about 1.3% of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKG. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,780,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,600,000. Prudential PLC increased its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 22.5% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 120,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,128,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 338,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,334,000 after purchasing an additional 20,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,918,000.

Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF stock opened at $58.39 on Friday. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $57.66 and a 52 week high of $115.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.25.

