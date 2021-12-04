Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Has $493,000 Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 29.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 2,073.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the second quarter valued at about $223,000.

Shares of PNQI stock opened at $212.01 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $208.98 and a 52 week high of $264.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.35.

