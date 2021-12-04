Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Has $959,000 Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) by 152.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,079 shares during the quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAS. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $335,030,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,705,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $145,855,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,122,000. Finally, Plancorp LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,776,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $58.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.62. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $54.18 and a 52 week high of $64.34.

