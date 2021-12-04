Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,943 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ARKF. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 66.7% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

ARKF opened at $41.77 on Friday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $40.88 and a twelve month high of $64.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.54.

