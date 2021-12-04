SafePal (SFP) Price Down 9.2% This Week

SafePal (CURRENCY:SFP) traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. SafePal has a total market cap of $217.58 million and $142.84 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SafePal has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SafePal coin can now be purchased for $2.01 or 0.00003794 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00051167 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002940 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00009365 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001902 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, SafePal is a cryptocurrency wallet that aims to provide a secure and user-friendly crypto management platform for the masses. SafePal provides hardware wallet and software wallet product lines, all paired and managed through the SafePal App, where users can easily store, manage, swap, trade, and grow their crypto wealth. SafePal supports 20 blockchains, including Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain, 10,000 tokens, and NFT assets. It has integrated with Binance DEX, Binance Spot Trading, and all DApps on Ethererum, BSC and Tron networks. SafePal is also the first hardware wallet portfolio of Binance Labs. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafePal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafePal using one of the exchanges listed above.

