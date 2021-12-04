Safran (EPA:SAF) PT Set at €140.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Safran (EPA:SAF) has been given a €140.00 ($159.09) price target by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €155.00 ($176.14) target price on Safran in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €125.00 ($142.05) price objective on Safran in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on Safran in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays set a €134.00 ($152.27) price objective on Safran in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €133.00 ($151.14) price objective on Safran in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €128.58 ($146.12).

Safran has a 1 year low of €67.17 ($76.33) and a 1 year high of €92.36 ($104.95). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €113.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €114.25.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

