Saga (LON:SAGA) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $354.67

Saga plc (LON:SAGA) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 354.67 ($4.63) and traded as low as GBX 260.13 ($3.40). Saga shares last traded at GBX 265.80 ($3.47), with a volume of 328,616 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £372.95 million and a PE ratio of -25.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 311.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 354.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Get Saga alerts:

In other news, insider Roger De Haan sold 341,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 293 ($3.83), for a total transaction of £1,000,345.95 ($1,306,958.39).

Saga plc provides general insurance, package and cruise holidays, and personal finance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Other Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, home, health, travel, landlord, boat, motorhome, caravan, pet, and personal accident, breakdown cover, building, content, renter, holiday, and holiday home insurance.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Saga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.