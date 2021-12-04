salesforce.com, inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $2.80 Per Share (NYSE:CRM)

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for salesforce.com in a report released on Tuesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin forecasts that the CRM provider will post earnings of $2.80 per share for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $298.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on salesforce.com from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.23.

CRM opened at $258.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.90 billion, a PE ratio of 103.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $289.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.91. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $1,092,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,173 shares in the company, valued at $22,141,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $6,142,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 632,477 shares of company stock worth $177,857,499. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $151,632,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.