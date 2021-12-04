salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 18.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,994 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,364 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $21,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital increased their target price on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.23.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $1,092,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,173 shares in the company, valued at $22,141,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.59, for a total value of $5,071,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 632,477 shares of company stock worth $177,857,499 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $258.32 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $252.90 billion, a PE ratio of 142.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $289.45 and its 200-day moving average is $261.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Read More: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.