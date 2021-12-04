salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $359.00 price target on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $325.23.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $258.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.90 billion, a PE ratio of 103.74, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $289.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.91. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.20, for a total value of $223,204.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total value of $1,858,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 632,477 shares of company stock worth $177,857,499. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $220,036,000 after purchasing an additional 41,301 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 104,103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

