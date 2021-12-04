Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wound Management Technologies Inc. develops and markets wound care products. It develops, markets and distributes biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals and clinics. The Company markets collagen-based products for the treatment of pressure ulcers, diabetic ulcers, surgical wounds, ulcers due to arterial insufficiency, traumatic wounds, first and second degree burns and superficial wounds. It sells and distributes CellerateRX(R) Surgical Activated Collagen(R) Adjuvant as well as HemaQuell(R) Resorbable Bone Hemostat. Wound Management Technologies Inc. is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

Get Sanara MedTech alerts:

SMTI opened at $26.79 on Friday. Sanara MedTech has a fifty-two week low of $21.30 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.46 million, a PE ratio of -48.71 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.81 and its 200 day moving average is $33.31.

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Sanara MedTech had a negative return on equity of 18.38% and a negative net margin of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sanara MedTech will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sanara MedTech news, insider Zachary B. Fleming sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $33,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $134,660 over the last ninety days. 59.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTI. North Run Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Sanara MedTech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Sanara MedTech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Smart Money Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanara MedTech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Diametric Capital LP grew its position in shares of Sanara MedTech by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 24,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 8,978 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sanara MedTech by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 8,733 shares during the period. 3.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sanara MedTech

Sanara MedTech, Incengages in the development, marketing, and distribution of biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant and HemaQuell Resorbable Bone Hemostat. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sanara MedTech (SMTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sanara MedTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanara MedTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.