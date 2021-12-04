Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €13.30 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.30 ($15.11) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EOAN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.14) price target on E.On in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.10 ($13.75) price target on E.On in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.20 ($15.00) price target on E.On in a report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group set a €11.00 ($12.50) price target on E.On in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($14.77) target price on E.On in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €11.80 ($13.41).

E.On has a one year low of €6.70 ($7.61) and a one year high of €10.80 ($12.27). The business has a 50 day moving average of €10.92 and a 200-day moving average of €10.61.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

