Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 371,400 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the October 31st total of 463,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SNYNF shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Get Sanofi alerts:

SNYNF opened at $96.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.03. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $88.75 and a twelve month high of $112.65.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.