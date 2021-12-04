Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.
NYSE SSL opened at $17.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.21. Sasol has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $19.82.
About Sasol
Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of liquid fuels, chemicals, and low-carbon electricity. It operates through following segments: Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, Performance Chemicals, and Group Functions. The Mining segment secures coal feedstock for the Southern African value chain, mainly for gasification, but also to generate electricity and steam.
