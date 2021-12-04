Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

NYSE SSL opened at $17.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.21. Sasol has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $19.82.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sasol in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sasol in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 1,512.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sasol in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

About Sasol

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of liquid fuels, chemicals, and low-carbon electricity. It operates through following segments: Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, Performance Chemicals, and Group Functions. The Mining segment secures coal feedstock for the Southern African value chain, mainly for gasification, but also to generate electricity and steam.

