Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $56.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BFS. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Saul Centers from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Saul Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

NYSE:BFS opened at $50.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Saul Centers has a 12 month low of $29.65 and a 12 month high of $54.46. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 150.68%.

In related news, Director James Page Lansdale sold 2,003 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $102,153.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John F. Collich sold 2,541 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $130,556.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,044 shares of company stock valued at $360,210. Insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Saul Centers in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Saul Centers in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Saul Centers by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Saul Centers by 93,440.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Saul Centers in the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

