Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €131.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €131.00 ($148.86) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €154.00 ($175.00) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($153.41) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays set a €172.00 ($195.45) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($198.86) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €165.00 ($187.50) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €157.64 ($179.13).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is €148.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is €143.52. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52-week low of €64.88 ($73.73) and a 52-week high of €76.34 ($86.75).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

