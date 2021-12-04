Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Schneider Electric S.E. to an outperform rating and set a €200.00 ($227.27) target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.00.

SBGSY stock opened at $36.23 on Wednesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $37.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

