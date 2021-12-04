Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $40.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Schneider Electric SA offers integrated solutions across multiple market segments energy and infrastructure, industrial processes, building automation, and data centers or networks, as well as in residential applications. The Company is focused on making energy safe, reliable, and efficient. Its power management systems offers high density metering, energy tariff optimization, power quality mitigation, local LV/MV protection & control, intelligent power & motor control, renewable energy conversion and electric vehicle recharging. Its process and machine management system offers general machines control, packaging control and material handling control and hoisting control. Its IT / server room management systems offer rack systems, uninterruptible power supply, cooling control and surveillance. It also has building management systems and security management systems. Schneider Electric SA is headquartered in Rueil Malmaison, France. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. to an outperform rating and set a €200.00 ($227.27) price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Shares of SBGSY stock opened at $36.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.35 and its 200 day moving average is $33.84. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $37.23.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

