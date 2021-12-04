SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) will post $1.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SCYNEXIS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $450,000.00 and the highest is $2.14 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SCYNEXIS will report full year sales of $13.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.02 million to $14.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $31.59 million, with estimates ranging from $23.30 million to $39.88 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SCYNEXIS.

Get SCYNEXIS alerts:

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.73. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

SCYX has been the topic of several research reports. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SCYNEXIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

SCYX stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.38. The company had a trading volume of 503,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,893. The firm has a market cap of $152.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 7.86. SCYNEXIS has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCYX. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the second quarter worth about $10,870,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the second quarter worth about $2,525,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the third quarter worth about $650,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the first quarter worth about $809,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the second quarter worth about $635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SCYNEXIS (SCYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.