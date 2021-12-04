SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.090-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $128 million-$130 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $130.62 million.SecureWorks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.020-$0.000 EPS.

SCWX stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $15.65. The company had a trading volume of 179,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,417. SecureWorks has a 12-month low of $11.69 and a 12-month high of $26.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SecureWorks will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

SCWX has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of SecureWorks in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SecureWorks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SecureWorks from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SecureWorks by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,010,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SecureWorks by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,111 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in SecureWorks in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,289,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SecureWorks by 209.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.