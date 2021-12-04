SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.09)-($0.07) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.08). The company issued revenue guidance of $128-130 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $130.43 million.SecureWorks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.020-$0.000 EPS.

SCWX stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.65. The company had a trading volume of 179,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,417. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -41.18 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.38 and a 200 day moving average of $19.48. SecureWorks has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $26.89.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that SecureWorks will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SCWX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of SecureWorks in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SecureWorks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SecureWorks by 209.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 25,934 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in SecureWorks during the third quarter valued at $1,289,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SecureWorks by 12.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 7,111 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in SecureWorks during the third quarter valued at $1,010,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SecureWorks by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

