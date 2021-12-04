SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.09)-($0.07) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.08). The company issued revenue guidance of $128-130 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $130.43 million.SecureWorks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.020-$0.000 EPS.

SecureWorks stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.65. The stock had a trading volume of 179,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,417. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -41.18 and a beta of 1.02. SecureWorks has a 52-week low of $11.69 and a 52-week high of $26.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.48.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.88 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SecureWorks will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SCWX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SecureWorks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of SecureWorks in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCWX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SecureWorks by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SecureWorks by 209.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 25,934 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in SecureWorks in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,010,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in SecureWorks in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,289,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SecureWorks by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 7,111 shares during the period. 14.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.