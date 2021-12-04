SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SecureWorks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of SecureWorks in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SCWX opened at $15.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.49. SecureWorks has a twelve month low of $11.69 and a twelve month high of $26.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.18 and a beta of 1.02.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that SecureWorks will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCWX. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 223.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SecureWorks during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SecureWorks during the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 116.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 4,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the 1st quarter worth $193,000. 14.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

