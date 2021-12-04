Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the October 31st total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 430,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Select Energy Services stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $5.90. The stock had a trading volume of 356,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,499. Select Energy Services has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $7.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $644.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 2.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.87.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Select Energy Services will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 8,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $61,723.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTTR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Select Energy Services by 47,266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 8,508 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Select Energy Services by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Select Energy Services by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. 55.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

