Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.350-$8.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.100-$8.700 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet cut Sempra Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.71.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $123.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $114.66 and a 12 month high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 120.88%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

