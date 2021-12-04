Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Short Interest Update

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 727,700 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the October 31st total of 962,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 382,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.45.

Get Semtech alerts:

In other news, VP Alisair Fulton sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $102,073.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $69,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,826 shares of company stock worth $1,671,743 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Semtech by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,039,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,148,000 after purchasing an additional 502,872 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,752,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Semtech by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 552,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,992,000 after purchasing an additional 113,869 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Semtech by 231.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,220,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,001,000 after purchasing an additional 853,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Semtech by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $85.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Semtech has a 1-year low of $57.97 and a 1-year high of $94.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.28, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.51.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Semtech had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 14.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Semtech will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.