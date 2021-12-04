Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.650-$0.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $184 million-$194 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187.02 million.Semtech also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.65-$0.73 EPS.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on SMTC. Cowen lifted their target price on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.45.
Shares of SMTC traded down $3.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.94. 474,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,293. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.28. Semtech has a twelve month low of $57.97 and a twelve month high of $94.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.28, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.51.
In related news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $69,891.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alisair Fulton sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $102,073.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,826 shares of company stock worth $1,671,743 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Semtech by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,158,000 after acquiring an additional 56,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.
Semtech Company Profile
Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.
