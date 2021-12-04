Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.650-$0.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $184 million-$194 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187.02 million.Semtech also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.65-$0.73 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SMTC. Cowen lifted their target price on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.45.

Shares of SMTC traded down $3.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.94. 474,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,293. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.28. Semtech has a twelve month low of $57.97 and a twelve month high of $94.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.28, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.51.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Semtech had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 13.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Semtech will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $69,891.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alisair Fulton sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $102,073.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,826 shares of company stock worth $1,671,743 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Semtech by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,158,000 after acquiring an additional 56,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

