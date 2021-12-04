Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on the stock.

LON:SRB opened at GBX 69.10 ($0.90) on Tuesday. Serabi Gold has a 1 year low of GBX 59 ($0.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 103.92 ($1.36). The stock has a market cap of £52.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 69.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 67.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.50.

In other news, insider Michael Hodgson bought 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £33,600 ($43,898.62).

Serabi Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper deposits. Its primary assets include the Palito mining complex covering an area of approximately 48,846 hectares; and the Coringa gold project located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil.

