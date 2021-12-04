ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,733 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 183,912 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceSource International were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 19,439,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,411,000 after purchasing an additional 515,146 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,225,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,007,000 after buying an additional 1,038,587 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,075,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 193,600 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 791,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 27,337 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceSource International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $526,000. 73.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceSource International alerts:

NASDAQ SREV opened at $1.02 on Friday. ServiceSource International, Inc. has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $2.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.92.

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $48.58 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 20,000 shares of ServiceSource International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.42 per share, with a total value of $28,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 260,000 shares of company stock valued at $340,400 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceSource International Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based customer success and revenue growth solutions. It offers inside sales, revenue retention, sales enablement, and channel management services. The firm serves hardware, software, cloud and medical devices markets. The company was founded by Michael A.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceSource International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceSource International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.