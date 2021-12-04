Shawcor (TSE:SCL) PT Lowered to C$6.50

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at ATB Capital from C$6.75 to C$6.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SCL. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Shawcor from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Atb Cap Markets cut Shawcor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Cormark increased their price target on Shawcor from C$7.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Shawcor from C$8.75 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.89.

SCL opened at C$4.87 on Thursday. Shawcor has a 12-month low of C$2.81 and a 12-month high of C$7.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$343.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$291.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$301.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shawcor will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

