SHIBA INU Trading 1.3% Higher This Week (SHIB)

SHIBA INU (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One SHIBA INU coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. SHIBA INU has a total market cap of $21.68 billion and approximately $2.80 billion worth of SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SHIBA INU has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001889 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00061892 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00069963 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,126.78 or 0.07793834 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.10 or 0.00088962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53,109.11 or 1.00301885 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00021444 BTC.

About SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU’s total supply is 589,736,573,446,275 coins and its circulating supply is 549,016,652,005,873 coins. SHIBA INU’s official website is www.shiba.win . SHIBA INU’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken . The Reddit community for SHIBA INU is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy

SHIBA INU Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIBA INU directly using U.S. dollars.

