Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Receives $13.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.60.

SFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Shift Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Shift Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Shift Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

SFT traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,631,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,648. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Shift Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $10.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.72.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.95 million. Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.79% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shift Technologies will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Shift Technologies by 9.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Shift Technologies by 38.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Shift Technologies by 23.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shift Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Shift Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

