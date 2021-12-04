Short Interest in Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Drops By 31.4%

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the October 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman purchased 1,856 shares of Affinity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $27,431.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard G. Roberts acquired 4,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $62,105.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 14,868 shares of company stock valued at $217,286. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 1.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 316,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $430,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $343,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Affinity Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Affinity Bancshares stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. Affinity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $9.39 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.67.

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter.

Affinity Bancshares Company Profile

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

