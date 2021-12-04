Short Interest in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Rises By 24.0%

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the October 31st total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 590,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 160.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter valued at $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 78.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology stock opened at $619.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $646.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $649.60. The company has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.64, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.57. Align Technology has a fifty-two week low of $494.45 and a fifty-two week high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.81 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. Align Technology’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $723.46.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

