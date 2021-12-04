Short Interest in Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Grows By 28.4%

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the October 31st total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Amerigo Resources stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.03. Amerigo Resources has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $1.35. The stock has a market cap of $183.78 million, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 3.40.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0646 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 6.15%. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is engaged in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates. The company was founded by Klaus Zeitle on January 23, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

